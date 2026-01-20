Lost's Josh Holloway Almost Played A Marvel Hero In The Worst X-Men Movie

"Lost" changed television forever. It arrived just as TV was starting to become more serialized and genre-focused. Moreover, the show's mystery box approach to its mythology got the whole world obsessed with learning about The Island and its many strange mysteries.

That said, a big part of what made "Lost" so successful had to do with its cast, which was comparatively diverse for a show made in 2004. (Don't forget: It featured an Iraqi main character barely a year after the U.S. invasion of Iraq, along with an entire storyline in which characters speak Korean with English subtitles.) But as beloved as most of the characters on "Lost" are, Josh Holloway's James "Sawyer" Ford is easily one of the series' best elements.

Back when "Lost" was on the air, Sawyer was the rare example of a character from the U.S. South being portrayed as cunning and clever rather than a hillbilly. Similarly, Holloway himself became one of the show's breakout stars following its premiere, which inevitably led to him getting offered some major movie roles. Luckily for him, though, this led to him missing out on what might've seemed like a great superhero project at the time.

Speaking at a Fan Expo Portland panel (via Collider), Holloway admitted that he came dangerously close to playing Remy LeBeau, aka Gambit, in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (which many folks consider the worst "X-Men" movie ever made). "I read with Hugh Jackman and got the part. They hugged me, said, 'You're it! I'll see you on set,'" Holloway recalled. "By the end of that evening, the studio head had called and said, 'We want someone 10 years younger.' So, they got Taylor Kitsch. Which, I wonder if he could come back? Who knows, but thank you. I learned the card tricks and everything."