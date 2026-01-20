It: Welcome To Derry Changed A Key Detail From It (And For A Good Reason)

"It: Welcome to Derry" season 1 revolved around adapting the most disturbing moment from Stephen King's original "It" novel. That moment was the Black Spot fire, wherein white supremacists burn down a speakeasy for Derry's Black military members. But this wasn't the first time we'd seen that speakeasy in the "It" universe crafted by Andy Muschietti. The Black Spot was seen in a photograph in 2017's "It," but the version seen in "Welcome to Derry" looked significantly different. That raises the question of why the series essentially ret-conned the movie to which it serves as a prequel. Ultimately, however, it seems it simply came down to the fact the show was developed long after the movie debuted.

"Welcome to Derry" was an ambitious project from the get-go, expanding brief interludes from Stephen King's 1986 novel "It" into a full season of television. Somehow, co-creators Jason Fuchs and Andy and Barbara Muschietti pulled it off, delivering an engrossing, surprisingly scary and gruesome series with "Welcome to Derry." Of course, making an entire series based on short extracts from the source material meant the creators had a lot of creative freedom, resulting in a show that contains all sorts of additions to established King lore. What's more, the creative team also had to keep in mind the continuity established by Andy Muschietti's two "It" films.

In theory, that meant Muschietti and his cohorts had to adhere to a version of the Black Spot speakeasy depicted in that photo from 2017's "It." But rather than feel beholden to this original vision for the bar, the creators simply did what they felt was best for the series.