5 Forgotten Superhero Movies From The '70s That Are Worth Watching

Remember the 2010s? If you liked superheroes, that was a good time to be alive. Thanks to the popularity of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, superheroes became the center of all cinematic conversations for over a decade. We recall the publicity cycle, don't we? Marvel Studios would announce a years-long timeline of upcoming feature films, and then (more or less) stick with that timeline, releasing three films a year for many years. Each release would warrant a media firestorm of speculation. Their serialized format allowed the MCU to create a TV-show-like super-narrative to form between their movies, and fans lapped it up. The entire media ecosystem changed.

An unintended media offshoot of the MCU glut was that news outlets and YouTubers would begin exploring the history of cinematic superheroes, exploring what led us to the MCU. All the genre's previous failures and obscurities were dug up and shown off in daylight, given new re-litigation. Some old superhero movies remained pilloried ("Daredevil," "Catwoman"), while others were given new consideration ("Hulk" is more interesting than you remember). After a while, there were no obscurities left.

But that re-litigation only stretched back so far. Because there weren't too many superhero films before 1978's "Superman," pundits rarely dared to delve back into the 1970s looking for superhero precedent. And it's easy to see why. The superhero movies of the 1970s were, compared to the mainstream slickness of the MCU, very, very, very, very, very weird. But for those who like weird stuff, it was a goldmine of camp and a glorious revelation of crazy action.

The following five movies are some of the weirder and more worthwhile superhero films of the 1970s. If you're of age, pour yourself a strong drink and settle in with some of these bugnuts kooky movies.