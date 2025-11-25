The '70s Roger Ebert Guilty Pleasure He Hailed As A 'Berserk Masterpiece'

A common misconception of Roger Ebert is that he only liked highbrow movies. After all, the legendary critic boasted a strong distaste for most slasher films, often dismissing them as dead-teenager pictures. Ebert also viciously trashed the Kurt Russell-starring sci-fi classic "Stargate," even though it's an entertaining hoot. Don't let those reviews fool you, though, as Ebert had guilty pleasures just like the rest of us, one of which is as mindless and silly as they come — "The Super Infra-Man" (also known as "The Super Inframan" or "Infra-Man").

Produced by the legendary Shaw Brothers Studio (which is mostly synonymous with great martial arts flicks), "Infra-Man" is a '70s Hong Kong take on the Japanese tokusatsu craze that was popular at the time thanks to "Kamen Rider" and "Ultraman." The story centers around Lei Man (Danny Lee), a regular guy who turns into the eponymous bionic superhero whenever the sun allows him to. His mission? To stop a demonic princess from taking over the world with her subterranean monster army. Discussing the movie on an episode of "Siskel and Ebert," the latter critic praised "Infra-Man" for its ridiculous qualities, acknowledging that Shan Hua and Kuang Ni's flick was made by demented visionaries. In his own words:

"When I was watching 'Infra-Man' for the first time, I knew I was seeing some kind of berserk masterpiece... This is the kind of movie that happens when the lunatics take over the studio. I have no idea how or why 'Infra-Man was made, but there's never been another movie like it, and that may be a good thing."

Ebert's sentiment still rings true — there are no other movies like "The Super Infra-Man" out there. Be that as it may, what makes this wacky Hong Kong movie such a glorious oddity?