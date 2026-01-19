Steve Buscemi Delivered One Of His Deepest Lines In A Kids' Movie

Steve Buscemi has been in some of the best and most acclaimed TV shows and movies released in modern times, ranging from "Broadwalk Empire" to "Fargo" (and also "The Boss Baby"). He even played a memorable role in "The Sopranos" that forever changed his career trajectory. He can handle serious and dramatic roles, infusing his characters with gravitas and nuance, but he can also tackle decidedly silly and comedic parts that nevertheless carry an emotional weight.

As such, it's funny to think that what might be Buscemi's best known movie quote, and one that has a surprisingly profound meaning, doesn't come from his work with Martin Scorsese or the Coen Brothers. Rather, it was written by notorious anime fan and "Alita: Battle Angel" director Robert Rodriguez. And not even one of his bloody, hard-R movies, but a kids' film.

Specifically, Buscemi delivered the single best line of his career in the second-best sequel of 2002: "Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams."

Buscemi delivers his line after the titular spy kids, Carmen Cortez (Alexa Vega) and her brother Juni (Daryl Sabara), make their way to a mysterious island full of giant hybrid animals while looking for a special spy device. There, they meet Buscemi's Romero, a scientist who created miniature hybrid animals to sell as novelty pets. Unfortunately, he accidentally gave the animals a growth potion, causing them to become giant monsters. Now, he spends his days hiding in his lab, afraid of the very creatures he designed roaming the island.

While pondering the consequences of his actions and the entities he engineered, Romero wonders why his creations seem to hate him. He then drops this philosophical wonder: "Do you think God stays in Heaven because He, too, lives in fear of what He's created here on Earth?"