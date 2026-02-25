Wolverine's Jeep In X-Men '97 Has A Sneaky Reference To His Marvel Comics Debut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As originally seen in the 1992 show "X-Men: The Animated Series," Cal Dodd's Wolverine (when he wasn't punching Cyclops) would tool around town in a red jeep. The "X-Men" cartoons have always been notable for their depictions of superheroes on their days off, so we frequently saw the X-Men in their civvies on "X-Men: The Animated Series," hanging around the X-Mansion without any pressing missions at hand. As such, we also got to know their off-duty fashion sense, what their hobbies might be, and what kind of cars they drove. Wolverine, being a rugged individual, likes to drive out into the wilds of the U.S. in an all-terrain vehicle like a jeep.

Wolverine's jeep reappears in "X-Men '97," a revival show that's made to look like "X-Men: The Animates Series" was never canceled. Indeed, the show's versions of the X-Men are designed to appear practically identical to their 1992 counterparts, and many "X-Men: The Animated Series" voice actors reprise their roles. Dodd even plays Wolverine on "X-Men '97," almost 30 years after the fact. And, yes, Wolverine still drives a red jeep, specifically while he's taking a pregnant Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) to the hospital in the second episode.

In the book "X-Men '97: The Art and Making of the Animated Series" by James Field, it's revealed that Wolverine's red jeep even features a little bit of a fun Easter egg for Marvel fans. The book contains a great deal of production art and design concepts, among them a closeup of Wolverine's jeep that reveals its license plate number: INHLK180. (Vanity plates in select U.S. states can have up to eight characters, so we'll merely assume he owns one.) This is clearly coding for "Incredible Hulk" #180, the issue of Marvel Comics in which Wolverine made his debut appearance.