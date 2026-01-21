An Important Star Trek Creative Originally Described The Next Generation As 'Cheesy'

Even the most passionate Trekkies will likely agree that "Star Trek," throughout its 60-year history, has been corny a lot of the time. Despite its big budgets, a lot of "Star Trek" episodes had to create vast, exotic alien worlds out of nothing but studio soundstages, a few ficus plants, and a hard-working smoke machine. The original series was notorious for its styrofoam rocks, and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," especially in its early seasons, had too many scenes set against fake-looking monochrome "skies," that were clearly just indoor backdrops. Both shows got a lot of mileage from location shoots in Southern California, but L.A. natives could easily recognize that distant planets were being played by Vasquez Rocks (used in many sci-fi movies) or Topanga Canyon. The early cheesiness of "Next Generation" was largely accepted by Trekkies, who understood that "Star Trek" was going to have occasionally cheap production design, almost as a matter of tradition.

At the beginning of NextGen's fourth season in September of 1990, the showrunners hired a recent graduate of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to be an intern, named Brannon Braga. Braga, as all Trekkies can tell you now, became one of the show's star writers, and changed the direction of the series for the better. Braga would go on to write for "Star Trek: Voyager," and co-created "Star Trek: Enterprise" in 2001.

According to the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Braga recounted those early days, and confessed that he was no Trekkie. He, like so many of us, thought that NextGen was cheesy.