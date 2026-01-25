Stephen King Tried (And Failed) To Turn Down A Cameo In One Of His Adaptations

Stephen King might not be known for cameos in the way that the late, great Stan Lee was, but he's cropped up in a fair few adaptations of his work. When director Andy Muschietti tried to secure King's appearance in 2019's "It Chapter Two," however, the author initially turned him down. Why? Well, according to King every movie in which he's appeared ended up bombing, which isn't entirely accurate but is seemingly something the author firmly believed. Luckily, the "It" sequel did just fine at the box office, even after King relented and went through with the cameo.

Muschietti's take on the "It" universe continues to expand, most recently with the surprisingly scary and gruesome prequel series "It: Welcome to Derry." The HBO show followed "It Chapter Two," which saw a grown up Loser's Club finally do away with Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise in a climactic battle that "Welcome to Derry" actually managed to top with its far superior season finale. One thing the TV show didn't have, however, was a cameo from King, who gave his blessing to "Welcome to Derry" and made suggestions, but was otherwise removed from production.

Perhaps having lent his own likeness to "Chapter Two," the author felt he didn't need to be too involved with the TV show — especially since he wasn't all that crazy about showing up to film his cameo for the movie in the first place. Despite trying to get out of it, however, the writer was roped into appearing on-screen for the 2019 film, which seems to have broken the curse that King claims has followed every movie in which he's dare to appear.