Why Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy Never Happened, According To Kathleen Kennedy

The news we all anticipated has finally become official. Kathleen Kennedy has formally begun the process of stepping down as President of Lucasfilm, and she's now ready to look back at her handling of the "Star Wars" brand throughout the last decade and change. Handpicked by George Lucas himself to take over, the producer extraordinaire sought to bring a filmmaker's touch to the storied franchise ... though that didn't always work out as planned. Many learned this the hard way, like when Phil Lord and Chris Miller were booted from the "Solo: A Star Wars Story" production or Colin Trevorrow and writer Derek Connolly experienced much the same on what eventually became "Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker."

But "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson and his fabled trilogy of original movies were always the ones that got away. Announced before "Episode VIII" even hit theaters, the project has remained on the back-burner ever since. As far as official explanations go, Johnson has indicated that his "Knives Out" films simply took precedence. As far as fans are concerned, though, the consensus opinion points the blame at the intense online reaction to "The Last Jedi" (though Johnson himself has disputed this). Will the real answer please stand up?

Kennedy's now weighing in, though her theory won't surprise you. While speaking to Deadline, she added her two cents to the conversation. After acknowledging the "Knives Out" of it all, she pinpointed the obvious: