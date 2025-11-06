The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Reveals Whether Negative Reactions Killed His Star Wars Trilogy

It ain't easy making a "Star Wars" movie. You can take the "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain" route, where J.J. Abrams' almost universally-adored "The Force Awakens" was completely undone when he returned for the poorly-received "The Rise of Skywalker." There's the "At least you tried" consolation prize for filmmakers on troubled productions, including Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Josh Trank, and Colin Trevorrow. And who could forget the "Trapped in purgatory" option reserved for Taika Waititi, James Mangold, and others who supposedly have projects in development.

Somewhere in the middle of all this is Rian Johnson, who delivered the critically-acclaimed (though divisive) "The Last Jedi." The original plan was for Johnson to debut "Episode VIII," help craft the story for the Skywalker Saga-ending "Episode IX," and work on an original trilogy of "Star Wars" films. Obviously, things unfolded quite differently, and the generally-accepted narrative pointed the blame squarely at the vitriolic "Last Jedi" reactions amplified online.

Here to dispute that version of events, however, is Johnson himself. While promoting his own franchise trilogy-capper "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" at the Newport Beach Film Festival in California (via a fan account post on X), the writer/director denied the fan response killed his "Star Wars" trilogy: