Apple TV Is Streaming An Underrated Spy Drama You Should Be Watching (It's Not Slow Horses)

There's no doubt "Slow Horses" is the best spy show on TV, and easily the best reason to sign up for an Apple TV subscription. But don't just sign up for what is one of Gary Oldman's greatest performances (which is saying something). Sign up for "Tehran," the other great spy show on Apple TV, which is now in its third season.

Oldman's Jackson Lamb is one of the most compelling TV characters of the last decade. But he's not the only celebrated English actor to star in an Apple TV spy series. What if I told you the great Hugh Laurie co-starred in season 3 of "Tehran?" Heck, what if I told you that season 2 featured none other than Glenn Close? It's true. How might such a show have flown under your radar? Well, Apple TV has long been the home of great shows that nobody is watching. What's more, "Slow Horses" has taken a while to earn the awareness it has, but now that audiences have tapped into Oldman's spy series, "Tehran" has continued to be somewhat overshadowed. That's a shame, because it's really good.

The series has earned praise from critics since its 2020 debut, when it was produced for the Israeli channel Kan 11. But it was distributed internationally via Apple TV and has remained on the platform for viewers outside of Israel ever since. That means all three seasons are available to stream for subscribers right now, and with a fourth season on the way, now is the perfect time to catch up with this overlooked spy show that resides in the formidable shadow cast by "Slow Horses."