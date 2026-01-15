Every Star Trek Show Is Streaming For Free On Pluto TV In The Coolest Way Possible

The year-long celebration marking the 60th anniversary of "Star Trek" rolls onwards in 2026, but we might already have the coolest one yet. The franchise has already ushered in the festivities with the recent premiere of "Starfleet Academy," which boasts a shiny new opening credits sequence paying homage to most (though not all) eras of the canon. Not to be outdone, however, some news has broken that will appeal to every aspect of the fanbase — from newcomers to diehards and everyone in between.

You know Pluto TV, the vastly underrated platform that feels like the platonic ideal between old-school cable and the initial optimism of what streaming was capable of? Well, fans of the FAST service (free ad-supported streaming TV) can add yet another feather to their cap. Pluto has announced that it's adding a new pop-up category — which essentially includes multiple new channels, assuming you're old enough to remember those — dedicated to all things "Star Trek." That means those itching to either experience for the first time or revisit all the original shows released throughout the decades will soon get the chance to do so. The way it works is that, starting on January 15, 2026, and extending through January 31, Trekkies will be able to tune in to Pluto TV and catch "The Original Series," "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager," and "Enterprise," timed to the premiere of "Starfleet Academy."

That's literally thousands and thousands of hours of "Star Trek" productions to sift through, so what are you waiting for? Get started, folks!