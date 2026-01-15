Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Has A New 60th Anniversary Opening – But There's One Major Problem

In the United States, Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi series "Star Trek" debuted on September 8, 1966, which is often considered the show's official birthday. Of course, if you're Canadian, you got to see the series debut two days earlier, so the "official" birthday isn't quite accurate. Regardless, "Star Trek" will celebrate its 60th birthday in 2026, which is a cause célèbre for Trekkies everywhere. Naturally, the makers of "Star Trek" would like to remind you of that fact as often as possible, and one way to do that is by including a 60th anniversary vanity card at the beginning of every new "Star Trek" series on Paramount+.

Since 2017, all the Paramount+ "Star Trek" shows have begun with a specialized vanity card that depicts a Starfleet vessel tracing out a Starfleet delta, all to the strains of Alexander Courage's original "Star Trek" theme song. The ship would change depending on the series. "Star Trek: Discovery" featured the U.S.S. Discovery, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" featured that show's version of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and so on. The new series, "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," will be the first to feature the all-in-one 60th anniversary vanity card, which features every notable ship from every high-profile "Star Trek" series to date, from the original Enterprise, through the Enterprise-D from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and the title ship from "Star Trek: Voyager."

Fans of the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks," however, will be miffed to learn that the U.S.S. Cerritos, the central ship from that series, is disappointingly absent. This is a galling omission, given that "Lower Decks" is one of the more successful (and, frankly, better) "Star Trek" shows in recent memory. Also missing is the U.S.S. Protostar, the central high-speed vessel from "Star Trek: Prodigy."