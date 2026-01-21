Emily Blunt Nearly Killed A Co-Star While Filming Her Beloved 2014 Sci-Fi Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Believe it or not, Emily Blunt nearly killed Tom Cruise while they were filming 2014's "Edge of Tomorrow." Luckily, the two stars were ultimately okay, but while Blunt was behind the wheel for one of the movie's big action scenes, things went haywire. Cruise is famous for insisting on doing his own stunts but, in this case, he was in Blunt's hands, and things didn't exactly go according to plan.

"We were driving this crazy old car with the big trailer behind it and the stunt guy was like, 'I want you to go really fast down the path and take a really hard right, and I want the trailer to swing out behind you so you get it moving. It can be kind of violent.' I was like, 'Great,'" Blunt explained to Conan O'Brien on "Conan" in 2014. "Tom Cruise is in the passenger seat, not his favorite place to be. [...] I don't think it's in his fabric to like being a passenger in a stunt-driving scene. He wants to be behind the wheel."

"Edge of Tomorrow," which is also known as "Live. Die. Repeat.," was directed by Doug Liman, and he clearly didn't mind handing the keys to Blunt for this particular stunt, even if it was out of Cruise's comfort zone. The first take went well, but the stunt specialist in question asked that Blunt do it again, even faster. That's where things went haywire. As Blunt recalled: