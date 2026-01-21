Emily Blunt Nearly Killed A Co-Star While Filming Her Beloved 2014 Sci-Fi Movie
Believe it or not, Emily Blunt nearly killed Tom Cruise while they were filming 2014's "Edge of Tomorrow." Luckily, the two stars were ultimately okay, but while Blunt was behind the wheel for one of the movie's big action scenes, things went haywire. Cruise is famous for insisting on doing his own stunts but, in this case, he was in Blunt's hands, and things didn't exactly go according to plan.
"We were driving this crazy old car with the big trailer behind it and the stunt guy was like, 'I want you to go really fast down the path and take a really hard right, and I want the trailer to swing out behind you so you get it moving. It can be kind of violent.' I was like, 'Great,'" Blunt explained to Conan O'Brien on "Conan" in 2014. "Tom Cruise is in the passenger seat, not his favorite place to be. [...] I don't think it's in his fabric to like being a passenger in a stunt-driving scene. He wants to be behind the wheel."
"Edge of Tomorrow," which is also known as "Live. Die. Repeat.," was directed by Doug Liman, and he clearly didn't mind handing the keys to Blunt for this particular stunt, even if it was out of Cruise's comfort zone. The first take went well, but the stunt specialist in question asked that Blunt do it again, even faster. That's where things went haywire. As Blunt recalled:
"I tear down this path, and Tom's being very quiet behind me, but suddenly, I just hear him going [quietly] as I approach the right-hand turn, 'Brake. Brake. Brake. Em, brake the car! Brake the car!' And I left it too late and so drove us into a tree, and I almost killed Tom Cruise."
Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise laughed off their brush with danger in Edge of Tomorrow
"In my head I was thinking, I went, 'Oh, shut up.' As if I thought I knew more about stunt driving than Tom Cruise," Emily Blunt quipped. She added that she and Cruise laughed it off, and everyone was ultimately okay.
Thankfully, it sounds like everything else went much smoother, with "Edge of Tomorrow" proving to be one of Cruise's best sci-fi movies ever, as well as one of Blunt's. That's no small thing, either, given Cruise's resume includes sci-fi films like "Minority Report" and "War of the World," while Blunt has starred in bangers such as "Looper" and "A Quiet Place."
"He really does everything and wants to do everything, even if the stunt guys and the producers are like, 'Please don't do that,'" Blunt shared of Cruise's methods. "So, you kind of want to do your own stunts too, because you don't want him to be the only one showing off."
Over the years, there has been quite a bit of talk regarding an "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel, though the film itself has yet to materialize, unfortunately. However, it's possible that will change as a result of the deal that Cruise signed with Warner Bros. in 2024, which reportedly prioritized finally getting "Edge of Tomorrow 2" off the ground. The only problem is that Cruise remains one of Hollywood's busiest stars, while Blunt's star power has only continued to rise since 2014. Still, if the sequel ever does happen, it might offer Blunt the chance to show Cruise that her driving skills have improved as well.
