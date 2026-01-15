Connor Storrie Just Gave Fans An Exciting Update On Heated Rivalry Season 2

If you just binged season 1 of the Crave original "Heated Rivalry" — which is available in the United States thanks to HBO Max — and you're ready for next season, star Connor Storrie has some good news for you. When he appeared on the Today Show to discuss the runaway hit series about two rival hockey players who fall in love, Storrie indicated that season 2 might start filming somewhat soon.

"I think Jacob's still writing it," Storrie said, referring to showrunner Jacob Tierney (who's also responsible for Northern favorites like "Shoresy" and "Letterkenny"). "I think we're going to be filming, I don't know when, exactly," Storrie continued, before anchor Craig Melvin asked if it might be during the summer. "Yeah, I think about then," Storrie mused.

This more or less echoes what Tierney told Entertainment Weekly after the show's massively successful first season wrapped up. "It will not be same time next year, but it'll be pretty soon after that," Tierney clarified. Just for context, "Heated Rivalry" dropped on HBO Max and Crave in late November 2025. Still, Tierney had some reassurances for fans: "It's not gonna be two years. It's not even gonna be 18 months, I don't think."

In that same interview, Tierney, who noted that he's the show's only writer and director, clarified he hadn't started writing season 2 yet, so that tracks with Storrie's comments. "We want to get the season out as soon as we can, as well, while also making sure that we give people a good second season," Tierney added. Though I can imagine it's a bit stressful to have fans absolutely clamoring for another season, there are certainly worse problems to have as far as Tierney is concerned — because "Heated Rivalry" is one of the biggest TV success stories in recent history.