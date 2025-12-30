The Long Game: What Happens In Heated Rivalry's Book Sequel (Spoilers)

This article contains spoilers for "Heated Rivalry" and "The Long Game."

Unless you've been living under some enormous hockey puck recently, you've probably at least heard of "Heated Rivalry," the hit Crave series (on HBO Max stateside) that became one of the year's biggest sensations in the last month of 2025. So what can we expect from season 2 of the series, which has already been greenlit and will continue following the original queer romance novel series "Game Changers" by New York Times Bestseller, Rachel Reid?

As creator and showrunner Jacob Tierney recently told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview, Reid's book "The Long Game" will serve as the source material. After two rival hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov (phenomenal newcomers Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie), strike up a secret relationship off the ice, they finally admit their love for each other and tell Shane's family, something we saw play out in the stunning season 1 finale "The Cottage." In that interview, Tierney said he hadn't started writing season 2 quite yet but knows the book's themes are "heavier," remarking that he promised Reid he'd "take this seriously."

"She takes them seriously in the second book. She's like, 'This is a real relationship and real relationships come with struggle,'" Tierney continued. "It's so compelling. I'm just excited to keep going on this journey with these characters, honestly." Not only that, but Tierney weighed in on the tonal shift and balance for season 2. "I think part of that is there's definitely an element of sadness to what's coming, of loneliness and of isolation," he remarked. "Of Ilya learning a lot about himself, and Shane learning a lot about himself too. I'm excited, and I still think at its heart, these books and this show, they want to entertain."