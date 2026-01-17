Could A Third 28 Years Later Movie Resurrect [SPOILER]? An Investigation

This article contains spoilers for "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple."

The "28" movies haven't had a consistent villain other than the Rage Virus dating back to the zombie classic that started it all, "28 Days Later." Humanity, broadly speaking, has arguably been the biggest threat. That's never been more true than it is in "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," with Jack O'Connell's Jimmy Crystal serving up a truly despicable bad guy. But have we seen the last of him? Maybe. Maybe not.

We first met Jimmy Crystal during the bonkers ending of last year's "28 Years Later." Jimmy and his gang saved Spike (Alfie Williams) from certain death at the hands of several infected. "The Bone Temple" picks up with Spike after his encounter with the Jimmys, which quickly devolves into an ultra-violent nightmare he can't escape. Meanwhile, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) makes a discovery about the nature of the Rage Virus through his work with Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry) that changes the nature of our understanding of the infected. These stories converge in the wild third act.

Jimmy and his gang, who are modeled after the infamous real-life British figure Jimmy Savile, are convinced by Mr. Crystal that Kelson is actually Satan, leading to a crazy climax. By the end of it, Spike turns on Jimmy Crystal and the last we see, he's crucified upside-down and attacked by the infected. But, we never see him turn and we never see him ripped to shreds. This leaves the door open for a possible return in the forthcoming third movie, one way or another. What transpires in "The Bone Temple" very much paves the way for the return of this character.