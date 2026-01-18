One Cool Trick Makes Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Feel So Huge

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" possesses a note of aspiration that truly defines it as a "Star Trek" show. It's a spin-off of "Star Trek: Discovery," but it possesses none of that show's protracted action violence. Instead, it's a series about diplomacy and reconstruction. "Starfleet Academy" is set at a future time when the galaxy has been damaged by a massive cataclysm — The Burn — that nearly destroyed Starfleet and caused the Federation to disband centuries earlier. After some careful new diplomatic efforts, however, Starfleet is ready to open again, and a new generation of cadets is attending Starfleet Academy for the first time in hundreds of years.

Teenagers from all over the galaxy are excited to be part of this new initiative, and the first class of cadets is huge and diverse. The students will be attending classes on an Earth-based campus in San Francisco, but they will also be getting some hands-on experience on a peacekeeping starship called the U.S.S. Athena. There is one token human in the show's main cast, Caleb (Sandro Rosta), but the rest of his classmates and faculty are aliens. There is Sam (Kerrice Brooks), a sentient hologram; Kraag (Karim Diané), a Klingon; Genesis (Bella Shepard), a Dar-Sha; Tarima (Zoë Steiner), a Betazoid; and Darem (George Hawkins), a Khionian.

"Starfleet Academy," in its first few episodes, is also careful to include many sweeping shots of the Academy campus and the Athena, wherein hundreds of students are always bustling this way and that. The sheer volume of extras makes the series, even in only the first few episodes, feel large and alive. And, importantly, the student body is made up of dozens and dozens of alien species, some familiar, many not. Because of this, the show feels huge.