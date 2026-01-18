One Of TNG's Strangest Species Is Getting A Second Life In Modern Star Trek

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" is set in the 32nd century, about 920 years after the events of the original "Star Trek," and a lot has happened in those intervening centuries. Most notably, it takes place after a galaxy-wide cataclysm called the Burn, which caused just about every starship in the galaxy to explode simultaneously. Starfleet was wiped out, and the Federation crumbled. "Starfleet Academy" picks up at a time when the Federation is being rebuilt. Diplomatic relations are slowly being re-formed, and students are being welcomed back to Starfleet Academy for the first time in hundreds of years. It's a series about reconstruction.

Part of the push at this newly reopened Starfleet Academy is to include as many species from throughout the galaxy as they can. The core cast of young students includes a Klingon named Kraag (Karim Diané), a living hologram named Sam (Kerrice Brooks), a Dar-Sha named Genesis (Bella Shepard), and a Khionian named Darem (George Hawkins). There's also a human named Caleb (Sandro Rosta), but we've seen humans before. Even the faculty at Starfleet Academy are from all over the galaxy. The dean, Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter), is half-human-half-Lanthanite, and the head of the school's combat department, Lurk Thok (Gina Yashere) if half-Klingon-half-Jem'Hadar.

The hallways of Starfleet are also peppered with various species, only some of which will be recognized by Trekkies. I spotted a Ferengi, for sure, and some will be startled to see a Brikar have a cameo, a species only previously seen on the short-lived, now-canceled "Star Trek: Prodigy."

Also, and this is a surprise, an Exocomp can be seen floating among the student body. Exocomps are small non-humanoid robots first introduced on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and they were last seen on "Star Trek: Lower Decks."