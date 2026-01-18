Sylvester Stallone's Biggest Regret Is Not Turning These Three Movies Into Franchises

When Sylvester Stallone won the hearts of moviegoers all over the world with "Rocky," there was instantly a demand for more films featuring the underdog boxer. He came so close to beating Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the first movie, we just had to see him win! After the success of "Rocky II," it was clear that films featuring the Italian Stallion would become Stallone's signature franchise (here's the correct order to watch the "Rocky" franchise, if you need it), but the savvy star didn't want to be associated with just one character. So when he scored a hit with "First Blood" in 1982, he made sure the one man army named John Rambo would become the focus of his second franchise.

With very few exceptions, franchises tend to run out of gas after four or five movies. The creative stewards of these series fail to generate new ideas, and, eventually, moviegoers lose interest. Stallone witnessed this first-hand at the end of the 1980s, when "Rambo III" and "Rocky V" massively underperformed at the box office. Both franchises seemed to be at the end of their runs, which left Sly looking for new characters that might catch fire with his fanbase. During a 2025 interview with GQ, Stallone identified his "biggest regret" and pointed to three movies that he believes should've been franchises: "Cobra," "Tango & Cash" and "Demolition Man." Had just one of these movies spawned a series of sequels, Stallone's 1990s might've not been such a bumpy ride. So what kept him from moving forward on these potential franchises?