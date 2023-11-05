The Correct Order To Watch The Rocky Franchise

Like the Italian Stallion, the "Rocky" films have seen some real highs and lows. Now spanning almost 50 years, it's a franchise that offers boundless entertainment, even at its most baffling. These movies are also formulaic to a "T." Even if you've yet to watch a single one (which is, presumably, why you're here), you probably already know what to expect: Rocky Balboa — or Adonis Creed — will be down on his luck when he's presented with a new opportunity to prove himself in the boxing ring. Or he'll be riding high only to get knocked flat on his ass and have to pick himself back up. Cue the training montage. It's predictable, but damn if it doesn't work like gangbusters, time and time over.

For the most part, the titles of the "Rocky" films are numerically ordered, which makes it pretty easy to figure out which one to watch after which. The only outlier is "Rocky Balboa," which throws a monkey wrench into the proceedings. After that, the series shifts its focus from Rocky to Adonis, beginning with "Creed." You could, in theory, jump into things there without being too lost, assuming all you're really interested in are the films starring Michael B. Jordan. If you do, however, you'll be missing a whole lot of helpful context. That and you won't get the experience of watching the franchise mutate and evolve with time — a process as fascinating as it is, quite frankly, perplexing.