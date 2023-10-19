Burt Young, Decorated Character Actor Of Rocky Fame, Has Died At 83

Ex-Marine, former boxer, consummate ruffian, beloved character actor, and Academy Award nominee Burt Young has passed away, confirmed The New York Times. He was 83 years old. With a career spanning over five decades, Young's acting resume included over 160 roles, with memorable performances in films like "Chinatown," "Once Upon a Time in America," and "Back to School." Trained by the legendary Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio in New York City, Young made a career playing Hollywood tough guys, street-smart cops, relatable working men, and as an Italian-American — of course — a mob boss.

However, it's his role as Rocky Balboa's brother-in-law and best friend Paulie Pennino in the "Rocky" film series that made him a household name and earned him the coveted Oscar nomination. The role allowed Young to not only shine as a complex, gifted performer but also bring his real-life experience as a professional boxer to the screen. He began boxing during his time in the Marine Corps, training under manager Cus D'Amato, and reportedly had a record of 32-2. His turn as Paulie is undoubtedly his most recognizable, but it's also worth every bit of praise. Young phenomenally captured the conflict of aggressive blue-collar masculinity stifling a big heart, and only got better with each installment. For my money, his performance in "Rocky Balboa" should be studied in acting classes for generations. He also delivered some truly masterful work in front of the lens of Sam Peckinpah, who cast him twice, with "The Killer Elite" and "Convoy."

According to the Times, Young's daughter Anne Morea Steingieser viewed both men as "mavericks and outlaws with a deep respect for art," and praised their kindred desire for authenticity.