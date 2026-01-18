Pluribus Creator Vince Gilligan And Will Ferrell Almost Made A Comedy With A Wild Premise

Vince Gilligan is currently enjoying a great deal of success with his Apple TV series "Pluribus," an intense sci-fi series about what happens when humanity suddenly finds they share a single mass consciousness. The main character of "Pluribus" is a bitter, alcoholic misanthrope (Rhea Seehorn) who was, for reasons unknown, immune to the collective-consciousness-inducing catalyst, and has to learn how to live with all the annoying peace and love that rose in its wake.

Gilligan has long been an ambitious writer and show creator, going back to the 1990s when he was writing bizarre comedy films like "Wilder Napalm" and writing/directing for "The X-Files." Indeed, "The X-Files" was his biggest career springboard, and he eventually became a co-producer. While that show was riding high, Gilligan also penned a romantic comedy with Drew Barrymore called "Home Fries," so his talents extended in two directions. Gilligan even created the short-lived "X-Files" spinoff series "The Lone Gunman," proving that he's always had an eye for pairing eerie sci-fi with off-center comedy.

According to an article in Vulture, Gilligan also wrote a strange comedy script, way back in 1990, that was to be called "Two-Face." It had a wild premise (and had nothing to do with the Batman villain Two-Face). "Two-Face" was about a horrible, racist bigot who, after an unspecified prank-based accident, develops dissociative identity disorder. He suddenly has two personalities, one being the grumpy bigot, and the other being a compassionate, racism-hating progressive. According to an article in Empire, the script for "Two-Face" was still floating around Hollywood in 2008, and Will Ferrell was interested in playing the lead character. Sadly, the project never came together. Or perhaps it was fortunate. "Two-Face" sounds like a political tinderbox.