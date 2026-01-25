The Worst Best Picture Winner Ever Got A Bizarre TV Show Adaptation

It can certainly be debated which of the films to have won Best Picture at the Academy Awards is the worst. Some feel that it's the bloated and overblown Cecil B. DeMille circus epic "The Greatest Show on Earth" from 1952. Some feel it's the visually impressive but simple adventure film "Around the World in 80 Days" from 1956. And you will certainly find no shortage of complaints about the time the Best Picture trophy was given to 2018's "Green Book," a film about racism in the Deep South in 1962, told by a race-splaining white character and made by white filmmakers.

But generally speaking, many agree that the very worst Best Picture winner was director Paul Haggis' overwrought racism drama, "Crash." "Crash" was, at the time, called a "hyperlink drama," which was a popular subgenre of mid-2000s films that involved multiple groups of characters that were all tangentially connected in small ways. Other films from the genre were Alejandro González Iñárritu's 2006 film "Babel," Steven Soderbergh's 2000 film "Traffic," or Stephen Gaghan's "Syriana," from 2005. It was a contrived way to tell a story, and was often unsuccessful. Most hyperlink dramas felt like the filmmakers didn't have a good idea for one movie, so they merely set several shorter movies in the same universe, crammed around a central theme of crime, immigration, or, in the case of "Crash," racism. Few liked the film, and it's derided to this day. Even Paul Haggis didn't think it was the best film of 2005.

But it was a hit, making over $98 million on its $6.5 million budget. Indeed, "Crash" was a big enough hit to warrant a little-seen TV series spinoff in 2008. Does anyone remember the Starz 2008 "Crash" TV series? It lasted two seasons.