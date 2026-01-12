LEGO's First Pokémon Sets Build Some Of The Most Popular Monster Fighters
After LEGO ventured into the final frontier with their first ever "Star Trek" building brick set, they're now in the business of catching Pokémon. That's right, the beloved anime franchise is getting its first collection of LEGO sets, starting with some of the most iconic Pokémon from the ever-expanding Pokédex of creatures waiting to do battle.
Available starting on February 27, 2026, the LEGO "Pokémon" sets are figural builds of several signature creatures who have been around since the beginning of the franchise phenomenon. Of course, the yellow, electric Pikachu is included right off the bat with a 2,050-piece set. Pikachu can be posed leaping out of one of the signature Pokéballs or positioned to sit adorably next to his physics-defying container. This set will cost $199.99.
But Ash's trademark buddy isn't the only Pokémon kicking off the franchise's first collection of LEGO sets. In fact, Pikachu doesn't even get the coolest LEGO set out of the batch. That honor lies with three other distinct Pokémon that fans will recognize immediately, even if they're not among the most powerful Pokémon.
LEGO Pokémon sets debut with a hefty pricetag
The three Kanto first partner Pokémon evolutions of Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur all come in one set, each with unique articulation. The three Pokémon can either be placed together on a decorative base showing off each of their biomes (with Easter eggs hiding within), or they can be posed individually off the base.
This one clocks in with a whopping 6,838-pieces, which is why this is mostly geared towards adults rather than kids, but we can guarantee that your kids will be begging for this set, even if they probably shouldn't be playing with a LEGO set that costs $649.99. But we're not your boss.
Finally, Eevee is the final Pokémon to join the LEGO fray, at least for now. The smallest of the "Pokémon" LEGO sets, this 587-piece set gives Eevee that cute face and a moveable tail, head, and limbs for plenty of posing possibilities. We just hope that Eevee's varied evolutions will also get LEGO sets at some point. But until then, the Eevee LEGO set will cost $59.99.
This is surely just the beginning of LEGO's "Pokémon" line, so stay tuned for more.