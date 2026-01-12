LEGO's First Pokémon Sets Build Some Of The Most Popular Monster Fighters

After LEGO ventured into the final frontier with their first ever "Star Trek" building brick set, they're now in the business of catching Pokémon. That's right, the beloved anime franchise is getting its first collection of LEGO sets, starting with some of the most iconic Pokémon from the ever-expanding Pokédex of creatures waiting to do battle.

Available starting on February 27, 2026, the LEGO "Pokémon" sets are figural builds of several signature creatures who have been around since the beginning of the franchise phenomenon. Of course, the yellow, electric Pikachu is included right off the bat with a 2,050-piece set. Pikachu can be posed leaping out of one of the signature Pokéballs or positioned to sit adorably next to his physics-defying container. This set will cost $199.99.

LEGO

But Ash's trademark buddy isn't the only Pokémon kicking off the franchise's first collection of LEGO sets. In fact, Pikachu doesn't even get the coolest LEGO set out of the batch. That honor lies with three other distinct Pokémon that fans will recognize immediately, even if they're not among the most powerful Pokémon.