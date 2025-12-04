LEGO's First Star Trek Set Is A Daunting, Beautiful, And Often Blistering Build

I grew up a "Star Trek" fan, and I grew up a LEGO fan. But as I grew older, and my time for hobbies grew more in-demand, one slipped away, and the other attached to my core with a death grip that would never truly let go. The LEGOs fell by the wayside, while I continued (and continue) to be a loud advocate for the greatest genre franchise ever created. Sorry "Star Wars" and everyone else.

So, when it was announced that LEGO would be releasing its first-ever "Star Trek" set, and that it would be a massive recreation of the Enterprise-D from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (the show that defined not just my childhood, but perhaps my entire worldly perspective), I saw an opportunity. I could indulge one current fandom to awaken another. I could resurrect the kid who loved LEGOs using the fuel of the grown-ass man who loves "Star Trek" a little too much. Sure, it had been many, many years since I had built a proper LEGO set, but those muscles were probably just lying dormant. This was going to be easy, and it was going to be fun!

Now that I'm on the other end of the build, I'm slightly humbled. Building LEGO's giant Enterprise was definitely fun, and something I would recommend to any "Star Trek" fan with some disposable income, but it wasn't easy. As a total LEGO amateur, my skills diminished with age, I found the build to be tricky and occasionally punishing. But you know what? The final result speaks for itself.