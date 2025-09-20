15 Strongest Pokemon Of All Time, Ranked

Determining the strongest Pokémon of all time isn't an exact science. Power scaling is all too real, especially in the anime, with Ash Ketchum's Pikachu defeating Zekrom in one battle and then losing to a measly Snivy in the next. Yeah, there are some inconsistencies, but what do you expect out of one of the longest-running anime ever? In the games, a Level 100 Rattata could probably beat a Level 5 Mewtwo, but most wouldn't consider Rattata generally stronger than Mewtwo. With over 1,000 Pokémon to filter through, with variants and mega evolutions to consider as well, you practically need a PhD (Pokémon Honorary Doctorate) to sort through all the possibilities.

To figure out the most powerful Pokémon ever, we have to dig deep and do some educated guessing. This ranking of the strongest Pokémon is based on established lore of these monsters, as well as feats they've accomplished across the anime, games, and manga. We think we have a good idea of the most fearsome creatures you wouldn't want to encounter in the woods.