What Jaylah From Star Trek Beyond Looks Like In Real Life

"Star Trek Beyond" is often noted as the movie in the "Kelvin Universe" trilogy that most feels like "Star Trek: The Original Series." (See /Film's spoiler review of "Beyond" from 2016.) After the 2009 "Star Trek" and "Into Darkness" got some Trekkie criticism for making "Star Trek" into an action franchise, "Beyond" added in more optimism and exploration to counterbalance the explosions. Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) literally tells the evil raider Krall (Idris Elba), "I think you're underestimating humanity" — somewhere, "Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry smiled at that.

Yet "Beyond" also introduced a new character to mix up the Enterprise crew ensemble: the alien orphan Jaylah, played by Sofia Boutella. Her father was murdered by Krall's Swarm, so Jaylah has grown up as a scavenger on the planet Altamid. She lives in the crashed remains of the Starfleet ship the USS Franklin, and ultimately helps Kirk and co. get it spaceworthy again to stop Krall.

"Star Trek" is (in)famous for featuring "aliens" that look like humans with minimal makeup. Jaylah herself qualifies; even with her enlarged forehead, she could pass as an albino human with facial tattoos. (Her species name isn't given in the movie, but supplementary material has gone with "Tyrakhean.") Interviewed during the "Beyond" press tour, Boutella talked about Jaylah being her first role with prosthetics: "I like that second skin, I like what it brought to me, as soon as I had it on, you feel in character, I wouldn't feel anywhere near it if I didn't have it on."

While Trekkies know her best as Jaylah, Boutella has played many other characters with and without extensive makeup.