George Clooney's Cult Horror Comedy From The '80s Is Streaming On Prime Video
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
George Clooney is and has been one of Hollywood's biggest stars for roughly three decades. Not just in front of the camera either, as he's flexed his muscles as a director more frequently in the 2000s, helming movies like his black and white Edward R. Murrow biopic "Good Night, and Good Luck," Netflix's "The Midnight Sky," and "The Tender Bar." But everyone has to start somewhere, and for Clooney, it was in sequels to hit horror movies — one of which you can stream right now.
Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, "Return of the Killer Tomatoes" was a sequel to the 1978 low-budget cult classic horror/comedy "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes." It was one of Clooney's first major feature film roles, following the "Jaws" rip-off "Grizzly II: The Revenge," which wasn't actually released until years later because it was so bad. So this was an important entry in the actor's filmography, as it was one of the first times audiences got to see him flex his chops on the silver screen.
The sequel picks up years after the Great Tomato War witnessed in the first film. As a result of that war, tomatoes are still banned throughout the country. However, a nefarious plot is being hatched by the evil Professor Gangrene (John Astin) as he is hard at work in his laboratory, turning tomatoes into perfect human replicas designed to help him take over the world. Clooney fittingly played a ladies' man named Matt Stevens.
Director John DeBello's "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes" was a micro-budget success. It even spawned an oft-forgotten animated TV series. It took a full decade, but DeBello eventually returned with the sequel, which was also a success relative to its tiny budget.
Return of the Killer Tomatoes was one of George Clooney's first movies
It helped give the franchise even more life, with two more sequels following in the ensuing years in the form of 1991's "Killer Tomatoes Strike Back!" and 1992's "Killer Tomatoes Eat France!" Clooney, perhaps not surprisingly, didn't return for either of those sequels. By that time, he was way to becoming a bigger star, scoring roles on shows like "Roseanne" and "Bodies of Evidence" in the early '90s, before making it big as Dr. Doug Ross on "ER" in 1994.
Clooney left "ER" after five seasons to pursue a movie career, which proved to be a wise decision. He starred in Robert Rodriguez's vampire "From Dusk Till Dawn" in 1996 before being cast as Batman in "Batman & Robin" in 1997, though Clooney has said that he destroyed the franchise, given that the movie was very poorly received at the time of its release. In any event, it was onward and upward for him from there.
In the years that followed, he would star in a string of hits, including "The Perfect Storm," "Ocean's Eleven," "Michael Clayton," "Up in the Air," and "Gravity," among others. He's been nominated for several Academy Awards over the years, winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in "Syriana."
For as much as Clooney has accomplished in his storied career, "Return of the Killer Tomatoes" is an oddly important stepping stone. One that has gone on to achieve cult status, we might add. It even got a special edition Blu-ray release from the folks at Arrow Video in 2016. There are certainly worse movies one could be associated with.
You can also grab "Return of the Killer Tomatoes" on Blu-ray or DVD from Amazon.