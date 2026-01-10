George Clooney's Cult Horror Comedy From The '80s Is Streaming On Prime Video

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

George Clooney is and has been one of Hollywood's biggest stars for roughly three decades. Not just in front of the camera either, as he's flexed his muscles as a director more frequently in the 2000s, helming movies like his black and white Edward R. Murrow biopic "Good Night, and Good Luck," Netflix's "The Midnight Sky," and "The Tender Bar." But everyone has to start somewhere, and for Clooney, it was in sequels to hit horror movies — one of which you can stream right now.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, "Return of the Killer Tomatoes" was a sequel to the 1978 low-budget cult classic horror/comedy "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes." It was one of Clooney's first major feature film roles, following the "Jaws" rip-off "Grizzly II: The Revenge," which wasn't actually released until years later because it was so bad. So this was an important entry in the actor's filmography, as it was one of the first times audiences got to see him flex his chops on the silver screen.

The sequel picks up years after the Great Tomato War witnessed in the first film. As a result of that war, tomatoes are still banned throughout the country. However, a nefarious plot is being hatched by the evil Professor Gangrene (John Astin) as he is hard at work in his laboratory, turning tomatoes into perfect human replicas designed to help him take over the world. Clooney fittingly played a ladies' man named Matt Stevens.

Director John DeBello's "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes" was a micro-budget success. It even spawned an oft-forgotten animated TV series. It took a full decade, but DeBello eventually returned with the sequel, which was also a success relative to its tiny budget.