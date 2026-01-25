How X-Men: The Animated Series Paved The Way For Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

"X-Men: The Animated Series" and "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" remain foundational for an entire generation of kids who grew up on '90s TV. But there's more than legendary status that links these two classics. Haim Saban, founder of Saban Entertainment, reportedly made his first $100 million by co-producing "X-Men: TAS" with Marvel. After that, he used the goodwill he'd built up with the Fox network to finally get "MMPR" greenlit, ultimately turning the Power Rangers into a billion-dollar franchise.

Those of us who grew up in the '90s have now reached the "they don't make 'em like they used to" phase of our lives, and it's all a bit overwhelming to be honest. Of course, every generation has experienced something similar and none of us want to be the weird uncle at family get-togethers lecturing the kids on why the '90s was the best time to be alive. Unfortunately, there is no way around it. The '90s really were a pre-internet golden age for so many, and all you need to do is take a look at the kids' shows of the era.

Sticking with just the animated superhero shows, the unimpeachable trio of "Batman: The Animated Series," "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," and "X-Men: The Animated Series" will likely never be bested — even though Disney recently tried to rekindle the magic with the straight shot of animated nostalgia that was "X-Men '97." What's more, it turns out we have "X-Men: TAS" (whose team initially knew nothing about Marvel's mutants) to thank for another beloved '90s kids' show in the form of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."