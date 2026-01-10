Robert Duvall's Divisive '70s Western With Burt Lancaster Is Streaming For Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In terms of old school cinema icons, it's hard to do better than Burt Lancaster. The star of "From Here to Eternity" and "Sweet Smell of Success," among many other revered films, he is the definition of a movie star. One might think pairing him with another icon in Robert Duvall, of "The Godfather" fame, would give rise to an instant classic. Instead, it resulted in a once-divisive Western, which you can watch for free right now.

Streaming (again, for free) on The Roku Channel, 1971's "Lawman" is a relic of a bygone era. Directed by Michael Winner (who's best known for directing the Charles Bronson action movie classic "Death Wish"), the movie was met with a mixed response from critics in its day. However, it's received a more favorable reappraisal in the year since then. So, those interested in judging for themselves can now do so, free of charge.

"Lawman" takes place in the Wild West town of Bannock. During a drunken spree, one of a half-dozen workers from a nearby ranch accidentally shoots an innocent man. Thus, Bannock's marshal, Jered Maddox (Lancaster), comes to the larger town of Sabbath with the dead body of one of those responsible and demands the surrender of the remaining five (whose ranks include Duvall's character) from sheriff Cotton Ryan (Robert Ryan) and ranch owner Vincent Bronson (Lee J. Cobb), leading to a tense confrontation.

Lancaster starred in many arguably perfect movies. "Lawman" isn't generally viewed as one of them, nor is it a film that's likely to come up regularly in conversation. But it does have an impressive cast and arrived at a time when Westerns were still wildly popular globally.