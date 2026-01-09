Absolute Batman's Joker Is A Notorious Real-Life Serial Killer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Absolute Batman" #15 filled in some details of the "Absolute" Joker's origin; trillionaire mass murderer Joseph "Jack" Grimm has been alive since the 1800s, sustaining himself with children's blood and pretending to be his own descendants to hide his immortality. That was only a small slice of the Joker's history, though. The new "Absolute Batman: Ark M Special" (co-written by Snyder and Frank Tieri, art by Joshua Hixson and colorist Roman Stevens) explores a new angle.

This issue strongly implies that this Joker was once a real villain of history: Jack the Ripper. "Jack" was the unidentified murderer who, in 1888, killed and mutilated several sex workers in London's Whitechapel district. Jack the Ripper is one of history's most notorious serial killers, if not the root of the serial killer cultural archetype. That he was never caught means the case retains intrigue, and suspects (notably barber Aaron Kosminski), to this day.

"Absolute Batman" isn't even the first tale to pit the Dark Knight against the Ripper; "Batman: Gotham by Gaslight" followed a Victorian-era Batman trailing Jack the Ripper. The definitive fictional depiction of the Jack the Ripper case, though, is Alan Moore and Eddie Campbell's comic, "From Hell." Titled after a letter sent supposedly by the killer (along with a human kidney), "From Hell" is a tour de force; the details of Moore's research mixed with Campbell's realistic pencilling means there's no better, more lifelike recreation of 19th century London.

The "Absolute" Joker having once been the Ripper builds on his established immortality and on enduring themes of the Joker's character. Villains are scarier the less you know about them; that's why we're drawn to the Joker, whose past is often a mystery, and Jack the Ripper, because we'll never know with certainty who he was.