Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Continues One Of Voyager's Silliest Gags

Throughout "Star Trek: Voyager," it was repeatedly established that the ship's Doctor (Robert Picardo) was developing interests far beyond his original medical programming. The Doctor, to remind viewers, was only a hologram intended for emergencies, but was left active when the ship's flesh-and-blood doctor died in an accident. Constant use caused the Doctor to develop his own consciousness, and it wasn't long before he was making his own decisions, falling in love, and longing for a life outside of sickbay. He was an author, a photographer, and, eventually, an opera enthusiast. The Doctor's fondness for opera was not shared by the other members of the U.S.S. Voyager crew, leading to many awkward exchanges on the subject of his talents.

Of course, in the episode "Virtuoso," the Doctor's talents proved useful. An alien species called the Qomar had never heard of music before, and when they hear the Doctor singing, they are enthralled. The Doctor considers leaving the Voyager and moving to the Qomar homeworld where his talents will be appreciated, but the Qomar eventually invent a singing hologram of their own. Regardless, the Doctor retained his interest in opera, much to the stifled chagrin of his closest friends.

Because the Doctor is a hologram, he is essentially immortal, allowing him to appear as a regular character on "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," a series set about 820 years after the events of "Voyager." And while the Doctor is now over eight centuries old, he still has a deep and abiding interest in opera. He's even trying, with little success, to get the recent class of Academy cadets into the medium. Perhaps hilariously, the Doctor is struggling just as much to share his passions as he was on "Voyager."