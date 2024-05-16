Having Seven Of Nine In Star Trek: Voyager Raised Concerns For Another Character

The first three seasons of "Star Trek: Voyager" featured a character named Kes, played by actress Jennifer Lien. Kes was an interesting concept for a "Star Trek" show: she belonged to a species called the Ocampa that only had a lifespan of nine years. If "Voyager" was to last for seven seasons (as "Star Trek: The Next Generation" did before it), then audiences would watch a two-year-old Kes grow from an adolescent to an old woman by the series finale. Her existence on the U.S.S. Voyager could serve as a symbolic microcosm for a whole human life.

Kes was not a Starfleet officer but was given a provisional position on the Voyager serving as a medical assistant to the ship's snippy unnamed Doctor (Robert Picardo). The Doctor was an Emergency Medical Hologram that the Voyager had to employ out of desperation after the ship's medical staff all died in a massive cataclysm. In working with the holographic Doctor, Kes began to see that a personality was emerging from his programming, and it was Kes who posited that the Doctor might be alive. Indeed, Kes began to serve as the ship's conscience, offering compassion and gentleness when Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) opted to be brusque.

Sadly, when ratings were flagging, Kes was written out of the show and replaced by Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) a catsuit-clad Borg babe in a corset. Not only did the Voyager lose its conscience, but the Doctor lost his primary teacher of tenderness. Picardo was concerned when Lien was fired. He liked Lien and appreciated the dynamic that had formed between the Doctor and Kes. In 2022, Picardo spoke with StarTrek.com about his concern over losing Kes, and how he had to conceive of a new relationship he would forge with Seven of Nine.