Starfleet Academy Reveals Exactly What Happened To One Of Star Trek's Most Important Planets After The Burn

Mild spoilers for the second episode of "Starfleet Academy" ahead.

The new streaming series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" (read our review here) is set in the 32nd century and overlaps with the final three seasons of "Star Trek: Discovery" in the "Star Trek" timeline. To remind readers, "Discovery" began in 2256 (just prior to the events of "Star Trek: The Original Series"), but its characters encountered a time warp at the end of its second season, throwing them into the 3180s. Now stranded in a distant future, the U.S.S. Discovery's crew learned that the galaxy was recovering from a widespread cataclysm that had wiped out almost every known starship simultaneously. This event was nicknamed the Burn, and it more or less negated Starfleet.

With over 900 years having passed, plus the drama of the Burn, this meant the universe had evolved dramatically away from the familiar, peaceful utopia seen in previous "Star Trek" projects. To avoid the mercurial Mercantile that had come to rule the galaxy, most species were now isolationists and had sealed their worlds off from other planets. (Even humanity and the Vulcans had undergone major changes.) By the end of the "Discovery" series finale," though, an earnest reconstruction period had seemingly gotten underway.

That reconstruction will be the central theme of "Starfleet Academy." The show is set at a newly rebuilt college on Earth, as well as on a high-tech starship called the U.S.S. Athena, and focuses on the first generation in centuries being taught that Starfleet is actually pretty keen. It's also a show about diplomacy, as seen in the second episode. There, we learn that Betazed — a notable "Star Trek" world — built a "psionic wall" to protect its population following the Burn and is only just starting to emerge from its isolation.