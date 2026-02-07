George Clooney's First 'ER' Series Wasn't The One That Made Him Famous

Most people know, at this point, that beloved movie star George Clooney got his start on "ER," Michael Crichton's groundbreakingly realistic depiction of the day-to-day experience of working in a busy emergency room. That's technically true, but weirdly, Clooney was on a different show of the same name (kind of) beforehand; a CBS sitcom called "E/R."

"E/R" only graced the airwaves from September 1984 until February 1985, and when you consider that "ER" aired from the 1990s until the 2000s and spanned a whopping 15 seasons, you'll probably understand why "ER" gets mentioned a lot alongside Clooney's name and "E/R" does not. So what ... was "E/R?" According to TVGuide, the show isn't even available to stream and does seem to be fully lost to time, but I'll do my best to represent what it was in the first place. The show was fronted by the Wisconsin-based Organic Theater Company, the company's leader, Stuart Gordon, a physician named Dr. Ronald Berman, and boasted an all-star cast. Luminaries like Elliott Gould, Mary McDonnell, and Corinne Bohrer joined Clooney on the series, where he played the recurring role of ER tech Mark "Ace" Kolmar (he didn't even get a white coat this time), the nephew of the fictional hospital's head nurse Joan Thor (played by Conchata Ferrell).

Thankfully for Clooney and, honestly, for most of this show's talented cast, "E/R" didn't last, and they were all freed up for bigger and better things. For Clooney, hilariously, that meant "ER" — though, in between, he appeared on several other shows in small roles, including "Riptide," "Murder, She Wrote," and "The Golden Girls" as well as longer arcs on both "The Facts of Life" and "Roseanne." So who did Clooney play on "ER" again?