Ocean's Eleven Star George Clooney Has Some Feelings About The Louvre Heist

If you're a particular fan of heist movies, you probably know George Clooney best as the super-suave thief and con man Danny Ocean from Steven Soderbergh's "Ocean's" movies. Soderbergh's "Ocean's Eleven," itself a remake of the 1960 film of the same name, follows Clooney's Danny alongside 10 other heist experts as they rob a Las Vegas casino owned by the imperious Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), and while "Ocean's Twelve" and "Ocean's Thirteen" seemed to close out a trilogy, Clooney has been talking up an "Ocean's Fourteen" for a while now. Understandably, his ongoing commitment to playing a master thief has led to questions about the extremely real theft at the Musée du Louvre, the most-visited museum in the world that was robbed in October 2025.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet for his latest project, "Jay Kelly" (the outlet posted a clip of Clooney's remarks on the red carpet to its X/Twitter account), Clooney mused, "I wonder if they're going to catch these guys. I mean, they seem to have done a pretty good job of getting away with it." (After Clooney said this, outlets like the New York Times reported that French authorities did arrest two suspects.) Still, it's pretty clear that Clooney found the situation amusing. "It was cool, though — I mean, eh, cool," he added. "I mean, it's terrible. But if you're a professional thief like I am, I was very proud of those guys."

So, is he taking plot inspiration from the real-life robbery? "We should rob the Louvre. But somebody's already done it, man, I don't know," Clooney joked before making a suggestion about one of his "Jay Kelly" co-stars: "You know what we're going to do? We're going to rob Adam Sandler. "He's got some crown jewels, I know he does."