5 Heist Movies You Should Watch After The Massive Louvre Robbery

A gang of thieves robbed the world-famous Louvre Museum on Sunday, October 19, 2025 — and I legitimately haven't been able to stop reading about it or thinking about it. It is, frankly, something straight out of a movie that a group of people dressed as security guards in orange and yellow vests scaled a French furniture crane known as a monte-meuble near a window into the museum's Galerie d'Apollon in its Petit Galerie wing, and grabbed as many jewels as they could, presumably. After all was said and done, and even though these robbers managed to drop an entire royal crown covered in jewels and constructed of gold that once belonged to Napoleon III's wife, Empress Eugénie, they made off with plenty of precious gems that belonged to her, as well as jewels gifted by Napoleon Bonaparte to his second wife and a sapphire-encrusted jewelry set.

Everything about this is absolutely bonkers, from the fact that the robbery happened in broad daylight while guests at the museum were just freely walking around to the fact that, as of this writing, the thieves haven't been identified yet, nor have any of the jewels been recovered. The eventual "success" of this heist remains to be seen, but if this whole thing put you in the mood to watch a high-octane fictional robbery that might be slightly more planned and sophisticated than this one — which seemed to rely on a simple concept of "climb, smash, steal, run" — I've got you covered. Try these five heist movies if you, like me, are absolutely obsessed with this audacious and absolutely crazy real-life robbery.