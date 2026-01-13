Before Foundation, Lee Pace Starred In An Underrated TV Series About The Tech Revolution

"I/O," the first episode of "Halt and Catch Fire," opens with the series' protagonist, Joe MacMillan, carelessly running over an armadillo with his Porsche. It's a markedly on-the-nose visual metaphor for Joe himself (Lee Pace, then years away from playing the Cleon clones on "Foundation"), a magnetic entrepreneur with a troubled past who aspires to help usher in the dawning computer tech revolution when the show begins in 1983 ... and who has little concern for anything (and anyone) he may crush on the way.

Joe, like the series around him, thankfully becomes more nuanced and considerate with time. As I've noted before, "Halt and Catch Fire" creators Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers (both of whom executive produced Prime Video's canceled-too-soon "Paper Girls") clearly intended for their AMC show to fill the void left by "Breaking Bad" and soon to be vacated by "Mad Men" when it debuted in 2014. This is also why the series' first season got a fairly tepid reception; at that point, "Halt and Catch Fire" was fixated on emulating the prestige antihero TV dramas that had come before it, but without the delicate storytelling touch they had at their finest. Again, the situation unintentionally paralleled Joe's own sweaty attempts to leave behind his emotional baggage and reinvent himself as a visionary tech mogul in season 1.

Between that season's lukewarm reviews and disappointing viewership (per Vulture, "I/O" was AMC's least watched modern drama series premiere at the time), the show initially seemed doomed to be sent to the chopping block and fall into obscurity. That's probably a big part of the reason why "Halt and Catch Fire" never got its due credit as a little engine that could after that, even as it blossomed into the great series it always wanted to be.