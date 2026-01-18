Why Chris Hemsworth Almost Rejected Marvel's Initial Thor Offer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It is probably difficult for any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to picture anyone other than Chris Hemsworth as Thor. The actor has been the God of Thunder for 15 years, and his tenure isn't done yet, with Hemsworth due to appear in this year's "Avengers: Doomsday." It's been one heck of a journey, but one that nearly didn't happen at all. That's because Hemsworth nearly turned down the offer for the lead role in 2011's "Thor."

In a 2017 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Hemsworth recalled getting the call to star in "Thor," which was one of the key movies in Phase One of the MCU, just as things were really getting going. Hemsworth auditioned for the role alongside his brother, Liam Hemsworth, as did many other up-and-coming actors at the time. But when it came down to it, the studio wanted him. Here's what he had to say about it at the time:

"I was crossing the road in Vancouver ... and I remember the exact moment getting a call from my lawyer and my manager saying 'you got the offer.' And then kind of going 'Oh wow, cool. So what is it?' 'It's a superhero thing and it's a six-picture deal.' And we were like 'That's a lot of films to sign up for. We should pass on this.'"

The long contracts with Marvel Studios have long been something actors have to consider before taking on one of these roles. Chris Evans similarly nearly turned down his Captain America role due to the nature of the long commitment. Taking the role means turning down other opportunities because, between solo adventures and team-up movies, the MCU represented the lion's share of the core actors' commitments while the franchise was being built out.