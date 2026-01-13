How Did Anakin Skywalker Get His Scar In The Star Wars Universe?

This post contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Republic."

In "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones," Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) loses an arm in a vicious fight against Count Dooku (Christopher Lee). We don't see any visible scars on Anakin's face in the aftermath of the First Battle of Geonosis, but Anakin sports a prominent scar across his right eye in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," although the prequel film doesn't reference or explain this at any point. Of course, this scar could've formed anytime offscreen, as a Jedi of Anakin's stature is constantly exposed to dangerous and unpredictable scenarios. While it's tempting to dismiss it as a cool visual element that adds layers to his character, Anakin's mythological and tragic status within the "Star Wars" franchise warrants a closer look at what might've happened.

For context, Anakin was extremely busy before his fall in "Revenge of the Sith." The "Clone Wars" animated series alone made an important addition to his character by introducing his Padawan, Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka's relationship with Anakin retroactively enriches our understanding of him, and we get more insight into his increasingly tense relationship with authority and the Jedi concept of restraint involving deep attachment to people. We also learn a lot more about his dynamic with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor in the prequel trilogy) and how Anakin feels about the expectations associated with the Chosen One that are thrust upon him. Then there are the countless battles Anakin fought during this time period, including the Battle of Christophsis, where he was tasked with breaking up a Separatist blockade and aiding in relief efforts.

To solve the scar problem, we have to look through the non-canon Legends, which seem to offer a possible explanation.