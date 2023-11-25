Why The Return Of Anakin Skywalker In Ahsoka Was Deliberately Uncertain And Mysterious

It was the reunion "Star Wars" animation enthusiasts had been eagerly anticipating since Ahsoka Tano faced off against Darth Vader in the ancient Sith Temple on Malachor during the emotionally charged and action-packed "Star Wars Rebels" season 2 finale, "Twilight of the Apprentice." Titled "Shadow Warrior," the fifth episode of "Ahsoka" finally brought Snips (now significantly older and played by Rosario Dawson) face to face with her beloved mentor Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) for the first time since his death.

Or did it?

Setting aside the fact that Ahsoka and Anakin reuniting didn't necessarily mean much to those unfamiliar with "Star War" animation (yes, I'm still sore about "Ahsoka" being live-action and not animated), it was never entirely clear whether Anakin was the real deal or a figment of Ahsoka's imagination as she slowly drowned in the oceans of Seatos after losing a lightsaber duel with the fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson). While he certainly acted like the real Anakin (and all that implies), he also looked unusually solid for a translucent Force ghost. Then there's the matter of Ahsoka inexplicably finding her way into the World Between Worlds for her chat with Anakin, with nary an explanation of how she got there.

"That's the beauty of how the episode is constructed, in my opinion," Christensen told Vanity Fair. He added: