Did George Lucas Photobomb This Family's Disney Vacation Photos? A /Film Investigation

Visionary filmmaker, philanthropist, and part-time master of disguise George Lucas appears to be at it again.

In early 2005, the world was gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated "Revenge of the Sith" later that Spring and, for all intents and purposes, the end of the Skywalker Saga as we knew it. Although practically every kid in America at the time had "Star Wars" on the mind, a young 11-year-old by the name of Mark Chase was looking forward to different kind of childhood highlight: a family outing to Walt Disney World. Fun times were had, memories were made, and life went on. That is, until the rediscovery of an old family photo brought a years-long running joke back to the fore ... and reignited the possibility that the Chases had posed with Br'er Rabbit (the rarest sight of all!) for a family photo in the perfect time and place to capture a stranger sitting off to the side.

A stranger who looks conspicuously like George Lucas himself.

Like much of the internet, the /Film staff couldn't get over Mark's now-viral tweet detailing his suspicions that they'd stood within spitting distance of the architect behind the galaxy far, far away on that unassuming trip to Disney World 18 years ago. Of course, it's a well-documented fact that Lucas has pulled similar stunts on many occasions in the past, whether it be wandering into the shot of a scientific documentary or inadvertently getting snapped by Lindsay Lohan paparazzi. But doing so at the most magical place on Earth, during the week that just so happened to coincide with one of the director's most meme-worthy photoshoots ever? What are the odds?

So we rolled up our sleeves, put on our investigative hats, and attempted to get to the bottom of it. Is that really George Lucas in the photo?