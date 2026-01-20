How Kate Bush Cleared The Way For Stranger Things To Add Prince To Its Soundtrack

The "Stranger Things" series finale included several notable needle drops, but Prince was the star of the show. "When Doves Cry" and "Purple Rain" both featured in the final episode, and it turns out another 1980s icon, Kate Bush, helped paved the way for those two classics to become part of the final chapter of "Stranger Things." Bush's 1985 synth pop banger "Running Up That Hill" was included in season 4 and saw a major resurgence in pop culture as a result. This also helped to convince Prince's estate to let "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer use his songs in the finale.

In "Stranger Things" season 4, episode 4, "Dear Billy," Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield is possessed by Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna in a graveyard. Trapped in the villain's mind, Max is seemingly lost as Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Steve (Joe Keery) try their best to revive her. It's only after Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Robin (Maya Hawke) suggest playing music that the trio put headphones on Max and play her favorite song, "Running Up That Hill," allowing her to escape from Vecna and return to the real world.

After that, the world caught Kate Bush fever. The artist re-entered the music charts in multiple countries, with "Running Up That Hill" hitting No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July 2022. Meanwhile, Bush's catalog saw a massive increase in streaming numbers across the board. Likewise, Metallica allowed their music to be used in "Stranger Things" season 4 and saw a similarly impressive bump in popularity among younger listeners. After that, it seems the Prince estate didn't require much convincing to follow suit for season 5.