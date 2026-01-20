Robin Williams' Career-Defining '80s Role Almost Went To Liam Neeson

Tom Schulman's screenplay for "Dead Poets Society" was a hot property when it hit the market in the 1980s, and the first director on the project, Jeff Kanew ("Revenge of the Nerds"), was convinced he had the perfect John Keating in Neeson. Kanew's instincts were sound (because Keating was not written for Williams' particular set of skills), but Neeson simply wasn't a star at this point. Touchstone Pictures had high hopes for "Dead Poets Society," and they'd set their sights on A-listers like Dustin Hoffman, Tom Hanks, Mel Gibson, and, inexplicably, Mickey Rourke (please, please, please get me to the alternate universe where this came to pass).

Touchstone quickly shot down Neeson, which led him to "Next of Kin" (which, again, I think got him to "Darkman"). Subsequently, the studio targeted Robin Williams, who'd just earned his first Academy Award nomination for his seriocomic performance in "Good Morning, Vietnam." Touchstone loved Williams, and Kanew had no choice but to take their preferred star. Unfortunately, Williams didn't want to work with Kanew. When Williams didn't show up for the first day of shooting, the production was scrapped, the sets were destroyed, and "Dead Poets Society" was, well, dead.

Then a miracle occurred. Touchstone, eager to bring the brilliant Australian filmmaker Peter Weir into the fold, handed off Schulman's script to the Academy Award-nominated director of "Witness." Williams was stoked to work with Weir, and, once on set, added an essential element of levity to the otherwise dour proceedings. Neeson would've been good, but at that point in his career, he lacked the warmth necessary to connect with the young actors. This is one of those cases where everything worked out for the best for everyone — save for Mickey Rourke.