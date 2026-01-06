A Stranger Things Star Dethroned Taylor Swift With A Number One Song On Spotify

The "Stranger Things" series finale is in the rearview mirror, meaning that the show's cast is now free to move onto other ventures. For Joe Keery, who played Steve Harrington on the Netflix hit, if he decided he wanted to quit acting, he could move right into doing music full time successfully. For those who may not know, Keery fronts the band Djo, and they are currently having a big moment on Spotify, with their song "End of Beginning" having barely dethroned Taylor Swift on the streaming service.

As of this writing, the 2022 track is sitting at number one on Spotify's daily charts above Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia," which has largely occupied the top spot since her album "The Life of a Showgirl" debuted in October. "End of Beginning" has been number one since January 2, 2026, perhaps not coincidentally right after the "Stranger Things" finale debuted on Netflix. It's nothing shy of impressive, especially for a song that is coming up on four years old.

For Keery, it's the culmination of a lot of hard work. Having been a part of "Stranger Things" for nearly a decade, he had to squeeze his music career into his breaks from filming the show. It's all pretty impressive, especially considering that Steve was nearly killed off early in the series' run. Instead, he got to be a big part of the biggest show on Netflix right up until the very end, which dovetailed directly into having a number one song above the biggest pop star on the planet. It's the sort of thing that can cement someone as a super star, not just an actor/musician.