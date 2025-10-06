The Life Of A Showgirl Movie Proves One Thing About The Future Of Taylor Swift

No, it's not that Taylor Swift yearns to be a "tradwife." A lot of you are being very weird! I digress, though.

I'm what the layperson would definitely call a "Swiftie," to be clear. I was fortunate enough to see the Eras Tour twice, and Swift's massive catalog of music has, if I can be vulnerable for a split second, helped guide me through some pretty cruddy times by making me feel less alone. Still, I was a little confused by Swift's "The Release Party of a Showgirl" cinematic event; I wasn't confused enough to skip it, but I had little to no idea what to expect going in. As I watched one of the most lauded and famous musicians in history tell us about her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl," I was most struck by the behind-the-scenes footage from Swift's first music video of this new era, "The Fate of Ophelia," a song that also serves as the album opener and first single.

Unfortunately, Swift did launch her directorial career with the video for "Me!," her much-maligned first single from her 2019 album "Lover," but the video was much better than the song itself, in my opinion ... and, thankfully, things got much better from there. After helming videos like "The Man" (also from "Lover"), "cardigan" from her 2020 Grammy-winning album of the year "folklore," and "willow" from that album's sister "evermore," it became pretty clear that Swift, who's been in the entertainment industry since she was a teenager, has a good eye for cinematic images and has learned quite a lot from collaborators like Joseph Kahn (who directed some of her most famous and beloved music videos, like "Delicate" from "reputation" and "Blank Space" from "1989"). All of this is to say: If we consider her potential future as a feature film director (and she does still have a deal with Searchlight), then "The Release Party of a Showgirl" proves that we could get a pretty good movie.