Jack Black Regrets Turning Down One Of The Best Superhero Movies Ever Made

By 2004, Jack Black was already a major movie star. For many years, he had been a recognizable gadfly in Hollywood, appearing in the films of Tim Burton ("Mars Attacks!") and Tim Robbins ("Bob Roberts," "Dead Man Walking," "Cradle Will Rock"). He played a notably brassy character in Stephen Frear's romantic drama "High Fidelity," and secured his first leading role in the Farrelly Brothers' 2001 comedy "Shallow Hal."

In 2003, he played the lead again in Richard Linklater's "School of Rock," and by 2004, he had a cameo in the hit comedy "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy." Black's own outsize personality and amazing comedic skills carried him a long way, but he was also wise/lucky to work with many notable directors. Although the 2004 comedy "Envy" wasn't a big hit, Black at least got to work with Barry Levinson.

So Black was riding high in the early 2000s. And his star would only continue to rise. But perhaps his need to work with known directors skewed some of his career decisions for the worse. Black would, by his own ethic, never work with a rising director or a talent that has a lot of promise. Indeed, it was because he didn't know of the director that Black revealed, in a recent interview with Capital FM (covered by EW), that he turned down one of the bigger superhero hits of 2004. Black, it seems, was offered the role of Syndrome, the supervillain in Brad Bird's animated film "The Incredibles."

Black turned down the role, thinking he didn't want to do an animated voice for an unknown director. When he finally saw the movie, of course, Black regretted his decision quite deeply.