What Taylor Sheridan's Landman Is Really About, According To Ali Larter
Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" explores the oil industry and throws in some organized crime for good measure. However, Ali Larter — who plays the feisty wife and mother Angela Norris in the series — believes there is more to the show than roughnecks and rogues. The theme of family is the glue that holds it all together, as she explained in an interview with Variety:
"Nobody knew when they saw the first two episodes that our show was really about the family. So, you see this beautiful arc in the first season. [Sheridan] knows what he's doing and has a vision and an idea for seasons of this show. I think that when you only see one or two episodes, it's really hard to understand the kind of work that we put in for the entire season."
The family themes in "Landman" also resonated with Billy Bob Thornton. In fact, the actor drew upon his own personal experiences as a husband and father while bringing his Tommy Norris character to life. That said, Larter makes a valid point about the early episodes of "Landman" season 1 not entirely portraying its central family dynamic at the front and center.
Landman is a messy family drama
"Landman" season 1 begins with the Norris family on different pages. Tommy and Angela are divorced, and the latter is married to a rich guy. Later on, we learn that Tommy and Angela's almost-grown-up kids, Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and Cooper (Jacob Lofland), dislike each other immensely. Ainsley also tends to date douchebags, and Tommy struggles to relate to her. Despite their familial woes, though, Tommy and Angela's feelings for each other have never faded over the years, and it's only a matter of time until they get back together.
Taylor Sheridan's shows are often about families facing struggles (the "Yellowstone" franchise is built on this premise), and "Landman" is no different. Not long after Tommy wins back his soulmate, he gets targeted by the cartel and tortured, leading to his complicated business relationship with a figure known as Gallino (Andy Garcia). Having to appease gangsters makes Tommy's chances of leading a regular existence seem impossible, but the Norrises' life has never been normal anyway.
Then there is the matter of Angela still being technically married to another guy, despite Tommy continuing to refer to her as his wife. The Norrises aren't the traditional nuclear family, but their messiness makes them interesting. After all, it wouldn't be a Sheridan series if the main characters didn't have a bunch of hurdles to overcome, would it?
"Landman" is available to stream on Paramount+.