What Taylor Sheridan's Landman Is Really About, According To Ali Larter

"Landman" season 1 begins with the Norris family on different pages. Tommy and Angela are divorced, and the latter is married to a rich guy. Later on, we learn that Tommy and Angela's almost-grown-up kids, Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and Cooper (Jacob Lofland), dislike each other immensely. Ainsley also tends to date douchebags, and Tommy struggles to relate to her. Despite their familial woes, though, Tommy and Angela's feelings for each other have never faded over the years, and it's only a matter of time until they get back together.

Taylor Sheridan's shows are often about families facing struggles (the "Yellowstone" franchise is built on this premise), and "Landman" is no different. Not long after Tommy wins back his soulmate, he gets targeted by the cartel and tortured, leading to his complicated business relationship with a figure known as Gallino (Andy Garcia). Having to appease gangsters makes Tommy's chances of leading a regular existence seem impossible, but the Norrises' life has never been normal anyway.

Then there is the matter of Angela still being technically married to another guy, despite Tommy continuing to refer to her as his wife. The Norrises aren't the traditional nuclear family, but their messiness makes them interesting. After all, it wouldn't be a Sheridan series if the main characters didn't have a bunch of hurdles to overcome, would it?

"Landman" is available to stream on Paramount+.