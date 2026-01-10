Gilmore Girls: Why Chad Michael Murray's Tristan Dugray Was Recast

In 2016, Amy Sherman-Palladino's beloved series "Gilmore Girls" got a revival courtesy of Netflix — subtitled "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" — and a whole bunch of actors from the original series returned to reprise their roles, including the incredibly booked and busy Melissa McCarthy (who originated the role of Sookie St. James back in 2000). So what happened to Tristan Dugray, the character first played by Chad Michael Murray?

Let me paint the scene for you. Longtime best friends and academic rivals Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) and Paris Geller (Liza Weil) return to their high school, Chilton, to speak to current students; while they're there, Paris panics after thinking she sees Tristan, for whom she once carried an enormous and embarrassing torch, and drags Rory into the bathroom to hide. We barely see Tristan, but he's not played by Murray; instead, he's played by Anton Narinskiy. So what happened?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2017, Murray revealed he was asked to return but said no because he couldn't make it work. "I heard [it was happening] and I wasn't available at the time. I'm pretty positive I was having a baby – my first child," Murray recalled. "It just did not work into what we were doing at that moment, so I know that somebody went out and was Tristan, but it wasn't me." Still, he only had good things to say about his replacement. "But I hear strong work, good job, man!" he said, clapping. "You know, Tristan's secret was be that guy that every girl wants to be next to, but just isn't sure they should be and I heard he did it well." So who is Tristan in the world of "Gilmore Girls," anyway?